UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on North Genesee Street in North Utica. Initial reports from the scene indicate that at least one person was injured. That person was reported to be in a car that was pulled over heading west on Route 49 in Marcy shortly after the incident. Kunkle Ambulance was called to Route 49 on a report of a gunshot wound.

NORTH UTICA, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO