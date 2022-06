MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been indicted on seven new criminal charges. Adam Montgomery, 30, was slated to appear in court Tuesday for a status hearing but he was not present to face a judge. New charges were filed against him, including two counts of armed career criminal, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking, and one count of receiving stolen property, according to court records obtained by 25 Investigates.

