LONG BEACH, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot inside her vehicle after crashing on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, officials said. The California Highway Patrol said they received a report around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after the woman driving a black BMW SUV veered off the southbound lanes of the freeway near Anaheim Street. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver sustained at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO