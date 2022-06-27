ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan First Responders Raise Awareness for Work-Related PTSD

By Chelsea Dickens
 3 days ago
Wearing their sweatshirts and tees, designed with teal ribbons, Denton Township Emergency Medical Services’ crew went to work another day while raising awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder in their field.

June 27 is PTSD Awareness Day. It’s a mental health condition that anyone can experience and is triggered by a traumatic event, a possibility for EMTs and paramedics.

Amber Nebor has been in the field for 17 years, most of those as a paramedic.

“We do have a lot of calls that tend to stick with us for years,” she says, sitting in the back of her ambulance. “I think a lot of it, too, has a lot to do with our sleep patterns or eating patterns. And the fact that sometimes we don’t have a lot of people to talk to.”

EMTs and paramedics work 24 hour shifts, seeing their families seldom, on top of challenging calls mentally and physically.

It can affect a person’s ability to hold a relationship. First responders have the highest divorce rates out of any field. And it can add to a person’s stress leading to a mental health decline.

The past several years, these challenges have been added on top of a pandemic which can also trigger PTSD.

All of the demands of the job have led to burnout for some personnel.

“[It] doesn’t lead just to burnout,” says Nebor. “We’ve seen people take on alcohol, drugs, totally withdrawing from each other, from everybody. And sometimes it does create and lead into suicide.”

Cobey Taylor, President of Northwest Michigan Peer Network an organization that provides mental health resources for first responders, says in Michigan there have been four confirmed suicides – two firefighters and one EMT. But there are several that are unconfirmed.

“We can’t validate them all, and the ones that are validated it’s said that we’re missing 40 to 60% of ones out there,” he says. “And that comes down to departments really don’t want to say like we’ve had a suicide here.”

Taylor says departments are already struggling to recruit staff and are possibly concerned about the way a suicide may reflect on the department.

The Michigan Association of Ambulance Services (MAAS) says there is a deficit of 1,000 EMTs and paramedics across the state. Which doesn’t sound like much until it affects the workflow of other medical fields.

Taylor says in 2020, 11% of EMTs and paramedics left within the first three months, several reasons being the pay, hours and the triggering situations they experience.

When people leave from burnout or other mental health conditions, others are left to bear the workload.

“It’s a very vicious cycle and we have to be able to break that cycle,” says Angela Madden, MAAS Executive Director. “But in order to give a crew member what they really, truly deserve, a better work life balance, additional pay, even all of these other things, we have to be able to bring more people into the industry to break that cycle and then be able to treat our bodies and their bodies far and their minds, too, and their minds where it does, where they deserved to be treated.”

Madden says the MAAS legislative priorities this year are to maintain Medicaid and increase its reimbursements, as well as ask for more money towards recruiting and retaining people to help reduce burnout.

In the fight against PTSD, Taylor says his organization already offers resources and support, but ending the stigma is crucial to getting people the help they need.

He says within each department, or in their communities, first responders won’t receive the support they often need to come forward and get help.

“We always hear when you signed up for that job, that’s what you signed up to do,” says Taylor. “Well, that’s not always the case. No, we didn’t sign up to see a kid injured. It’s just we signed up to help people.”

Nebor says she often talks to her co-workers about what she sees and how it makes her feel. Though she does have a support system at home.

“You feel that it bothers you and you know that it bothers you, take care of it,” she says. “It’s called not bottling it in. Definitely talk to somebody about it.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help for PTSD or other mental health concerns visit here.

Comments / 0

