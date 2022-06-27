ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell Fight

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apparently celebrity boxing matches are still a thing. According to a report, former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell have agreed to an exhibition fight. Bell and Peterson will fight in a celebrity boxing match on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena -...

