Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

By Madison Pavich
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees have been cruising through most of the season after opening the first couple of weeks with so-so results, and their first real test came in their most recent stretch. Much of this was hyped up around a trio of teams, but realistically the only team that...

Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/30/22

New York Times | Gary Phillips: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely know that the Yankees have one of the very best pitching staffs in the entire league. As of Wednesday evening, Yankees pitchers have the best collective ERA (2.93), FIP (3.36), and fWAR (11.9), and find themselves near the top of the league in a whole host of other categories. This success is due, in part, to the exceptional innings that Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Jameson Taillon have thrown. Of course Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery have been excellent as well, but one thing connects the first three names I listed off: they’re all probably on a fairly strict innings limit. Severino and Taillon are both returning from injuries (especially Sevy), and Cortes has never thrown more than 93 innings in a single season.
Larry Brown Sports

76ers sign 2 ex-James Harden Rockets teammates in free agency

Daryl Morey appears to be directing a really bad Houston Rockets sequel. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Rockets have agreed to deals with free agent forwards PJ Tucker and Danuel House. While House’s contract details were not disclosed, Tucker is reportedly signing a fully guaranteed three-year, $33.2 milion deal with the 76ers.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees June Approval Poll: Brian Cashman

June has finally passed into July, and soon after will come the end of the first half. The Yankees are cruising with a 56-21 record, a remarkable .727 pace that you’d be hard-pressed to find any Yankees fan expected on Opening Day (or even a month into the season for that matter).
Pinstripe Alley

Assessing the Yankees’ trade deadline needs

We’re entering trade rumors season in full effect, with daily reports of just who the Yankees might be interested in a month before the August 2nd deadline. The Yankees sport the best record in baseball, albeit with a roster that is often a little top-heavy, rather than the endless depth we’ve seen from other superteams like the Dodgers in this era. Brian Cashman has never been shy about adding at the deadline, and I think his approach to this season largely revolves around three questions.
MLB

The best Trade Deadline name for each position

The Trade Deadline is less than five weeks away, and while only seven teams find themselves facing double-digit deficits in the postseason races, a number of contenders are already looking for ways to bolster their rosters for the second half of the season. As always, pitching figures to dominate the...
Pinstripe Alley

VOTE: What should be the Yankees’ top priority at the trade deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Yesterday, we revealed the results of last week’s Reacts poll, in which we asked for your thoughts on the number of All-Stars the Yankees would have at Dodger Stadium on July 19th, and just how many wins this remarkable team could reach in 2022. We enjoyed hearing from you! So let’s do another couple surveys.
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/30/22

Aside from some oddball frames here and there, the Yankees did their jobs over the last three games against the A’s, sweeping away the worst team in baseball. Soon to come is a series in Cleveland with a Guardians team that looks a lot better than the middling squad that finished under .500 last year. But first is a coda of sorts to last weekend’s Astros series, as today, the two clubs will make up one of the postponed games from MLB’s delayed Opening Week of 2022. Luis Severino will take the hill against Luis Garcia.
