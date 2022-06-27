ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Frenkie De Jong Negotiating Salary With Manchester United

Frenkie De Jong has now reportedly started to already begin negotiations surrounding his salary with Manchester United ahead of his move to Old Trafford as an agreement draws closer with Barcelona according to a report.

De Jong is reportedly drawing closer to a move to Old Trafford this summer as both United and Barcelona continue to get closer on an agreement for the player.

The clubs have been in direct contact for a number of weeks and continue to hold direct contacts as Barcelona plan for the departure of the midfielder.

De Jong himself is said to be more open to reuniting with Erik Ten Hag this summer due to the nature in which Barcelona have pushed the Dutchman out of the club following complications in their financial situations.

The Dutch international made his name under Ten Hag at Ajax and is now set to become the Dutch manager’s first signing at Old Trafford.

As the clubs enter the key and final stages to agree a fee for the player a new report from Sport has suggested that De Jong is negotiating a salary with United, they report;

“Frenkie de Jong is already negotiating his salary with Manchester United as there is almost an agreement between United and Barcelona.”

