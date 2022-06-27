ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

New customers can get 3 months of Boost Mobile with 5GB for $15

By Samuel Contreras
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

Boost Mobile is offering new customers the chance to save on data with three months of service for just $15. This plan comes with unlimited talk and text and 5GB of high-speed data. Like most prepaid carriers, you can use your data as a mobile hotspot to share with a tablet or laptop.  If you sign up with this link, you can also get the SIM card shipped to you for free. You can bring your current phone number with your or sign up for a new one.

One thing to keep in mind is that this plan renews at $45 for three months. Just keep in mind that this deal is only for the first three months. You'll also need to provide your email address and zip code to check availability. Even so, $45 for three months of service is competitive with the best cell phone plans around. It's just worth keeping in mind that your second bill will be higher.

Boost mobile has a few other nice features you can add to your plan such as the $5 Todo Mexico add-on. This add-on includes unlimited calling and texting to Mexico as well as 8GB of roaming data if you travel to Mexico. You can also get the $10 International Connect add-on to get international calling to 200+ countries. If you need to call a landline back home and online messengers aren't an option, this can be a great way to keep in touch with people in another country.

Boost Mobile is owned by DISH, which is busy building its own 5G network , so in the meantime, the majority of your coverage will be on the T-Mobile LTE and 5G network. This isn't a bad thing as T-Mobile has the largest and fastest 5G network in the country which Boost Mobile customers will have access to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmTLU_0gNnVmqI00

Get 5GB at Boost Mobile - $15 for the first three months

Boost Mobile is a prepaid carrier owned by DISH that primarily uses the T-Mobile network for coverage. This network ensures excellent compatibility with unlocked phones. Boost is also known for its international features including the Todo Mexico plan that usage in Mexico including data.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

