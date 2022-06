INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is conducting a homicide investigation on the city's west side Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive, off Waterfront Parkway near the I-465 and I-74 interchange, just before 6 a.m. on a report of a person shot. There, they located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

MARION COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO