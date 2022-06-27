ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, FL

'The most generous people:' Bronson food giveaway feeds nearly 300 families

By Julianne Amaya
mycbs4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of families lined up outside The Children's Table in Bronson to receive free food. Bill Brown is the founder of The Children's Table. He told CBS4 they gave out bread, strawberries, apple sauce, watermelons, and more. "We're having...

mycbs4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Vinyard Church to hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A food distribution will be held in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It will start at 11 a.m. and volunteers can come at 9:30 a.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Smudge, Bushy, Lupin, and Charlie Brown

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have one-year-old Smudge. He just celebrated his birthday and hoping you can complete his birthday wish of a forever home. Next, we have the full...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Oak Hammock resident will join the centenarian club tomorrow

Oak Hammock resident, Brenda Thomas, will be celebrating her 100th birthday tomorrow, June 30th. Oak Hammock Communications Coordinator, Kathy Cafazzo, says Brenda can normally be found sewing and quilting several times a week, and has continued to make quilts for her fellow residents. Brenda has lived in Gainesville since 1946,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronson, FL
Local
Florida Society
ocala-news.com

Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more family-friendly activities

I really would like to see more activities for families and children. The water park was taken away, and it would be nice to have it, especially with the heat in Ocala. Activities like an ice skating rink, miniature golf, and music festivals would keep people active and it would also be good for the kids.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Distribution#Strawberry#Charity#The Children S Table
WCJB

Heirs property loss high among black community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A panel discussed solutions to “heirs property lost” in the black community Monday night. Heirs’ property is when a parent dies and leaves their land to their kids but the parent did not leave a will. After it becomes a loss of land. That makes it impossible to get a title or a deed to the property.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Fire Rescue crew takes care of patient’s dog

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire rescue crew helped take care of a dog on Monday while the owner was being treated in the hospital. Alachua County Fire Rescue officials say crews from station 21 responded to the home of a patient who lives alone with his dog. The patient needed to be taken to the hospital but was worried about his dog since there was no one to watch it.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala food truck wins the Food Network’s BBQ Brawl

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Big Lee’s barbecue food truck in Ocala won a BBQ competition on the Food Network. A watch party gathered Monday night when the final episode of the Food Network’s BBQ Brawl aired. Pit master Rashad Jones won the season three competition. In a Facebook...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

On your mark, get set... hoagie!

Wawa has expanded their foot print in the Gainesville area, opening up a new location on SW Archer Road. This is now the fifth store Wawa has opened in the Gainesville market. In honor of the new store, there was a hoagie building contest between the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and Alachua County Fire Rescue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
mainstreetdailynews.com

13 places to celebrate July 4th

More than a dozen Fourth of July celebrations are on tap this coming weekend in North Central Florida. From Starke to Cedar Key, communities are set for parades, music and fireworks to mark the 246th anniversary of the birth of America’s independence. Here’s a list of events that are...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident shares thoughts on growth in southwest Ocala

There are three very important topics that need to be brought to the attention of the City of Ocala. The first topic is that the area of Marion Oaks is growing extremely fast. Construction is outrageous, which in a way is good because it’s increasing the housing value, but of course it will also increase taxes in a time when everything from food to gas has practically doubled in price.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

We should be allowed to face our accusers

So much concern and attention is placed on a little white cross, yet there are eyesores in many neighborhoods throughout The Villages. I’m not talking about well-placed lawn ornaments neatly placed in beautifully landscaped front yards, rather the haphazardly places “disasters” found sporadically in various communities. Yes, we should all be allowed to decorate our yards in ways that make us happy, but remember this is a community and we need to consider how our adorned yards affect those around us. For example, if you were looking to purchase a home in The Villages, would you choose a home found next to a neat, moderately adorned yard, or the one that looks like an eyesore or front yard rummage sale? We all want our homes and yards to be our own, personalizing them with our special touch, just not go overboard and think of those around us. A little white cross, placed neatly in the yard hurts no one, but a yard filled with a dozen little white crosses would become redundant or even an eyesore.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO deputy recognized for going ‘above and beyond’ to help resident

A local resident recently reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to recognize a deputy who went above and beyond to help him. On Friday, June 17, the male resident was exploring in the Ocala National Forest, near the Pinecastle Bombing Range. When he went to leave the area, his vehicle became stuck on a sugar sand road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Patriotic Snowy Egret In Dunnellon

This patriotic snowy egret was celebrating on a dock in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Levy County, FL, Reports Case of EEE

An undervaccinated yearling Paint colt in Levy County, Florida, presented clinically on June 16 with seizure-like activity and became laterally recumbent (down and unable to get up) with dull mentation and nystagmus (rapid, involuntary eye movements). His temperature was 103.5, he had a heart rate of 84, and his mucous membranes were pale. He had shown no symptoms two hours prior, and the other horses on the property were nonsymptomatic. The horse was confirmed positive on June 23 and has been euthanized, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
LEVY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy