Merkel, TX

KTXS Summer Sit-Down Series: Merkel football coach Will Kates

By Evan Nemec
ktxs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KTXS sports department will present longer interviews with...

ktxs.com

BigCountryHomepage

McMurry files lawsuit against Hardin-Simmons, seeking more than $1 million

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – McMurry University has filed a lawsuit against fellow Abilene college Hardin-Simmons University, seeking more than $1 million for what they’re calling a ‘breach of contract’ over a nursing school. KTAB and KRBC reviewed all 20 pages of the lawsuit, which McMurry (MCM) filed against Hardin-Simmons (HSU) in Taylor County’s 350th District […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene home pays tribute to Uvalde victims

ABILENE, Texas — A story of Inspiration. An Abilene home has set up crosses in its front yard to pay tribute to the lives lost during the Robb Elementary School shooting last month in Uvalde County. The crosses have names and pictures of each person killed. On May 24th,...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

3 people involved in crash near TNT Fireworks outside Abilene

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A commercial truck collided with a pickup truck carrying two passengers Thursday afternoon down Highway 83. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC a large commercial truck pulled onto the highway, going south and was hit by the pickup truck. This crash took place around 2:00 Thursday near […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Victims of Mesquite Heat Fire can still receive relief

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As victims of May’s Mesquite Heat Fire continue to gather themselves in the aftermath of the destruction, some still have not received help. Here is an updated list of resources for the victims. United Rescue AllianceClick to email the alliance Community Foundation of AbilenePhone: (325) 676-3883Click to email the foundation […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
abilenescene.com

Lone Star Power Sports

Shopping for a recreational or ranch vehicle in Abilene? Lone Star Power Sports is the place to go as the only Can-Am dealership in the Big Country. It features vehicles ranging from Sea-Doos, to ATVs, golf carts, and even used motorcycles. The company has its roots in New Mexico where...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Wins the Lottery!

AUSTIN – A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7176, located at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was...
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We’re gonna be okay, I love you’: Sister of 13-year-old killed in stolen car wreck details brother’s final moments

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – A week after losing her little brother in a fatal car wreck, the sister of the 13-year-old who died speaks out- detailing her brother’s final moments. “That night, my mom felt something, like, off,” said Najari Ramirez, older sister of the deceased. “That’s whenever my mom got the call that he […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The Shed opens new restaurant in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Shed’s new restaurant is open for business in Abilene. Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. The Shed Market opened their new location at 7925 Buffalo Gap Road to the public, serving fan favorite barbeque to the Abilene area. At their new location, the Shed will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Nursing program to remain

ABILENE, Texas — On Monday, McMurry University filed a lawsuit against Hardin-Simmons University over a shared nursing program. McMurry makes several allegations, notably breach of contract. Dean of Nursing Dr. Donalyn Alexander says regardless of the direction of the lawsuit, the program will not be defunct. "We’ve reached out...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Local nursing program in question

ABILENE, Texas — After more than 40 years of providing nursing education, the future of the Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing is in question. On Monday, McMurry University filed a lawsuit against Hardin-Simmons University over a shared program. McMurry makes several allegations, notably breach of contract. According to...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

One killed in Nolan County helicopter crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed in a helicopter crash in Nolan County Sunday morning. The National Transportation and Safety Board confirms they are investigating the crash, which happened in Nolan County around 9:30 a.m. Not a lot of information about the crash has been made public, but the NTSB did confirm […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
KTSM

TRAGIC: 2-year-old drowns in swimming area of Lake Colorado City

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2-year-old little girl drowned in the swimming area of Lake Colorado City Friday night. Game wardens say the little girl, who was not wearing a life jacket, was playing on a raft or floatation-type device in the swimming area when she fell off into the water just before 7:00 […]
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Southside Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead

ABILENE, TX – An Abilene man was charged with murder over the weekend after police say he shot a man outside of a bar. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Jun. 25 at around 1:48 a.m., officers with the APD were dispatched to the 2400 block of S. 7th St. for the report of shooting victim. It was later learned that a man had been shot across the street from the local bar Spanky P's Tavern.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Pilot Dead After Helicopter Hits Power Lines Outside Blackwell

SWEETWATER- A pilot was killed this morning when the helicopter struck power lines Sunday morning. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that a pilot is dead after the crop dusting helicopter the person was flying hit power lines about 4 miles north of Blackwell. The identity of the pilot has not been released and they believed the pilot was the only individual aboard the Robinson R44 helicopter. The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are gathering further information from the scene.
BLACKWELL, TX

