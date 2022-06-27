KTXS Summer Sit-Down Series: Merkel football coach Will Kates

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – McMurry University has filed a lawsuit against fellow Abilene college Hardin-Simmons University, seeking more than $1 million for what they’re calling a ‘breach of contract’ over a nursing school. KTAB and KRBC reviewed all 20 pages of the lawsuit, which McMurry (MCM) filed against Hardin-Simmons (HSU) in Taylor County’s 350th District […]
ABILENE, Texas — A story of Inspiration. An Abilene home has set up crosses in its front yard to pay tribute to the lives lost during the Robb Elementary School shooting last month in Uvalde County. The crosses have names and pictures of each person killed. On May 24th,...
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A commercial truck collided with a pickup truck carrying two passengers Thursday afternoon down Highway 83. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC a large commercial truck pulled onto the highway, going south and was hit by the pickup truck. This crash took place around 2:00 Thursday near […]
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-year-old girl drowned in a tragic accident at Lake Colorado City on Friday evening. The family was from Midland, and said they were visiting family in the Big Country after another relative of theirs passed away. Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs had a difficult time talking about the incident […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As victims of May’s Mesquite Heat Fire continue to gather themselves in the aftermath of the destruction, some still have not received help. Here is an updated list of resources for the victims. United Rescue AllianceClick to email the alliance Community Foundation of AbilenePhone: (325) 676-3883Click to email the foundation […]
Shopping for a recreational or ranch vehicle in Abilene? Lone Star Power Sports is the place to go as the only Can-Am dealership in the Big Country. It features vehicles ranging from Sea-Doos, to ATVs, golf carts, and even used motorcycles. The company has its roots in New Mexico where...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Family and friends came together to support a lost loved one – an Abilene 13-year-old who was killed when he and three other teens crashed out in an Audi stolen during a crime spree. In honor of his life, a fundraiser was held. This allowed the community to give back to […]
AUSTIN – A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7176, located at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was...
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – A week after losing her little brother in a fatal car wreck, the sister of the 13-year-old who died speaks out- detailing her brother’s final moments. “That night, my mom felt something, like, off,” said Najari Ramirez, older sister of the deceased. “That’s whenever my mom got the call that he […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Shed’s new restaurant is open for business in Abilene. Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. The Shed Market opened their new location at 7925 Buffalo Gap Road to the public, serving fan favorite barbeque to the Abilene area. At their new location, the Shed will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 […]
ABILENE, Texas — On Monday, McMurry University filed a lawsuit against Hardin-Simmons University over a shared nursing program. McMurry makes several allegations, notably breach of contract. Dean of Nursing Dr. Donalyn Alexander says regardless of the direction of the lawsuit, the program will not be defunct. "We’ve reached out...
EASTLAND Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- As the Country looks forward to the 4th of July, Big Country residents can’t help but be reminded of the tragedies of the past few months during the Mesquite Heat and Eastland Complex fires. “Several thousand acres burned to the ground we have farmers that don’t have hay now, I mean we […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Court documents detail an eye-witness account of a shooting outside an Abilene bar that killed a man this weekend. Police were called to the scene of the shooting outside Spanky P’s Tavern on South 7th Street just before 200 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they learned 27-year-old David Height III was […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An American flag was presented to the 11-year-old son of an Abilene veteran and single father who was laid to rest at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery Thursday. Family and friends of Senior Airman Michael Chad Vickers attended the military service at the cemetery on West Lake Road in Abilene Monday. […]
ABILENE, Texas — After more than 40 years of providing nursing education, the future of the Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing is in question. On Monday, McMurry University filed a lawsuit against Hardin-Simmons University over a shared program. McMurry makes several allegations, notably breach of contract. According to...
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed in a helicopter crash in Nolan County Sunday morning. The National Transportation and Safety Board confirms they are investigating the crash, which happened in Nolan County around 9:30 a.m. Not a lot of information about the crash has been made public, but the NTSB did confirm […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One week ago, an Abilene 13-year-old was charged with murder after he and three other teens were involved in stolen car crash that turned fatal, leaving a lot of lingering questions about what will happen to the young suspect in court due to his age. KTAB and KRBC sat down with […]
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2-year-old little girl drowned in the swimming area of Lake Colorado City Friday night. Game wardens say the little girl, who was not wearing a life jacket, was playing on a raft or floatation-type device in the swimming area when she fell off into the water just before 7:00 […]
ABILENE, TX – An Abilene man was charged with murder over the weekend after police say he shot a man outside of a bar. According to the Abilene Police Department, on Jun. 25 at around 1:48 a.m., officers with the APD were dispatched to the 2400 block of S. 7th St. for the report of shooting victim. It was later learned that a man had been shot across the street from the local bar Spanky P's Tavern.
SWEETWATER- A pilot was killed this morning when the helicopter struck power lines Sunday morning.
On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that a pilot is dead after the crop dusting helicopter the person was flying hit power lines about 4 miles north of Blackwell. The identity of the pilot has not been released and they believed the pilot was the only individual aboard the Robinson R44 helicopter.
The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are gathering further information from the scene.
