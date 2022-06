BOSTON -- The Bruins have found their next head coach. Boston is reportedly set to hire Jim Montgomery to lead the way on the bench.The Bruins have not yet announced the hiring, which was first reported by Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. Boston interviewed several candidates over the last three weeks to replace Bruce Cassidy, who was fired by Don Sweeney back on June 6 after six seasons as head coach. They landed on Montgomery, a respected coach that players really enjoy playing for.Montgomery, who turned 53 on Thursday, has enjoyed success at the NCAA, minor league, and...

