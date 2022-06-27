ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

L.I.S.D. marching band headed to D.C. for 4th of July parade; district hosts send-off celebration in Lubbock

By Elizabeth Fitz
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E47Pu_0gNnSkBT00

LUBBOCK, Texas- Lubbock Independent School District hosted a mini parade ahead of its marching band’s performance in Washington D.C. for the 4th of July parade.

The group includes color guard and band students from Coronado, Estacado, Lubbock High and Monterey high schools.

A couple hundred people attended the mini parade, which started at Buddy Holly Hall and ended at the county courthouse, to show their support on Monday afternoon.

Andrew Babcock, the Executive Director of Fine Arts for Lubbock ISD, said, “We were very fortunate to have been nominated by Jodey Arrington and his office. We’re grateful for that and so we’re here representing West Texas, and we’re getting to send the some of the best and brightest there to show Washington what West Texas is all about.”

Cartha Covington, the foster parent of a Coronado band student said she feels bittersweet about the trip because it’s far from home, but a “wonderful” opportunity.

The opportunity would not have been possible for some students without fundraising and donations.

Associate Principal of Estacado High School Rudy Reyes said, “We wanted to give everybody access who had the desire to go… So, a lot of people pulled together to make it happen and [I am] really proud of everybody.”

Recent LISD graduate and the Saxophone Section leader Dylan Frishman said he can’t think of a better way to end his high school career.

“Band is a great community. Everybody is so uplifting and nice. It’s always a lot of hard work, but it’s always worth it in the end,” Frishman said about his time with the band.

Since the band is going to D.C., they will not be performing in Lubbock’s 4th of July parade this year.

The parade is not only practice for the kids, Babcock added, but a way to show their appreciation to all who donated and fundraised.

“We wanted to say, not only ‘thank you’ to Lubbock, but here’s a little bit of us before we leave– again to thank the community for all their support.”

The band will drive to Dallas on Friday and then fly from Dallas to D.C. They are expected to return next week on July 5th and 6th.

