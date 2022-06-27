ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

How Suncliffe, a Queer-Owned Gin Brand in Arizona, Is Centering Inclusivity

By Radhika Sharma
thespruceeats.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis interview is a part of The Spruce Eats’ partnership with the Queer Food Foundation, where we’re highlighting queer people in food and how they’re reimagining the future of their industry. Ryan Lawrence and Thomas Giddings found comfort in two simple staples through early pandemic lockdown:...

www.thespruceeats.com

Cameron Eittreim

Where To Find Delicious Local Ribs In Tucson, Arizona?

What goes better with traveling and summertime than a delicious rack of ribs? When I visit Tucson, Arizona, I always try to find different barbecue places, because the landscape is ever changing. The last time I went to Tucson, I had some delicious ribs. So naturally, this time we decided to try some different places and see what's new in the wonderful city. When it comes to a great rib, you want the flavor to be juicy with a hint of spice.
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

These metro Phoenix pizzerias were named best in the U.S. — one is among best in the world

Italian experts named three Valley pizzerias among the top 50 in the U.S.  50 Top Pizza, an Italian organization that ranks the best pizza globally, recently released its 2022 list of the best pizzerias in the United States. New York retained its title as pizza capital, with nine restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn making the list, followed by San Francisco and Portland, which both had five restaurants make the cut. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
natureworldnews.com

Lightning Due to Intense Monsoon Storms Sets Multiple Homes Ablaze in Phoenix

Monsoon storms that entered the Valley on Sunday evening caused issues for firefighters and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport as Monday, June 27, approaches. There have been several tree fires in south Phoenix neighborhoods that are thought to have been started by lightning. According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters extinguished...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix’s Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black, American Indian and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county. Meanwhile, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California’s Inland Empire also had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic and American Indian residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
ourbigescape.com

11 Awesome Catalina State Park Boondocking Locations

At the foot of the magnificent Santa Catalina Mountains is Catalina State Park. Nearly 5,000 saguaros and other desert flora and animals can be seen in the park. Catalina State Park Boondocking, camping, picnics, and bird watching are all welcome in the park’s 5,500 acres of foothills, canyons, and streams, which is home to more than 150 different bird species. At elevations close to 3,000 feet, the park offers miles of equestrian, birding, hiking, and bike paths that snake through the park and into the Coronado National Forest. The Tucson urban area can be reached quickly from the park. This beautiful desert park also has horseback riding paths, and a large staging area with trailer parking is provided by the equestrian center. Bring your sense of adventure and curiosity along as you take in the stunning mountain backdrop, desert fauna, wildflowers, and cacti.
TUCSON, AZ
thespruceeats.com

The Best Hurricane Glasses to Transport You to a Vacation Getaway

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The hurricane is a refreshing rum-based cocktail complemented with tart passionfruit and orange flavors that’s ideal for summer sipping. Origins of the iconic hurricane glass begin in New Orleans during the 1940s, where its design is said to have been inspired by a kerosene hurricane lamp. It has since evolved into what we now recognize as a fun vessel for tropical cocktails, reminiscent of vacation getaways and beachside relaxation. These glasses are also great for piña coladas, blended mojitos, or a sweet and fresh rum punch.
SHOPPING
NeighborWho

14 Things to Know About Living In A Desert

Joshua tree national park at sunset(shutterstock / Checubus) Americans move a lot for work, so it’s not uncommon for someone to grow up in the Midwest, attend college on the East Coast, then take a job wherever they can find one. All that moving means learning about new ways of life, and nowhere requires a bigger adjustment than living in the desert—in cities such as Phoenix or states such as Arizona or California. If you’re trying to make your home in the desert, there are a few things you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE

