Common Market, a staple in Charlotte, is tapping into another NC metro

By Charlotte Business Journal
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Common Market will crack into the Triangle with its first store there this fall.

Plans call for a 5,000-square-foot, two-level deli, bar and market at 1821 Green St. Co-owner Graham Worth says Common Market purchased the 0.32-acre parcel for $860,000.

He says total cost projections for the project are not yet available.

“We want to control our destiny,” Worth says. “If we’re coming in and investing a lot of money and trying to entrench ourselves in a neighborhood, we want to be in control of that.”

Worth — who’s from Raleigh — says it’s been one of his long-term goals to bring Common Market to that area.

