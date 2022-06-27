ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rock Flexes Hard In His Latest Photo, And Quotes Waylon Jennings While Talking Work Ethic And ‘Crazy’ Routines

By Adam Holmes
 3 days ago

It’s no secret that along with being one of Hollywood’s biggest superstars, Dwayne Johnson is also the most muscular of the bunch. And sure, The Rock’s impressive physique is likely aided by genetic factors, but he certainly wouldn’t be that jacked without working out as much as he does . The man takes fitness seriously, as evidenced by one of his social media posts, where Johnson both flexed hard and quoted musician Waylon Jennings while talking about his work ethic and “crazy” routines.

Along with showing off the below intense pose, Dwayne Johnson also used his Instagram post to discuss how how he recently wasn’t able to finish a workout in Hawaii due to “meetings and work,” so he went back later in the day to finish what he’d started because it “really gnawed the fuck” out of him. Johnson capped off his post with a lyric from the 1978 Waylon Jennings song “I’ve Always Been Crazy”:

It should be noted that Dwayne Johnson accidentally misspelled “insane” as “inane” in that lyric, but we know what he was going for. Working out helps keep the WWE champion and Hollywood heavy-hitter grounded, and since he was in Hawaii, where he spent a lot of time as a kid, when this incident happened, that gave him extra incentive to go the extra mile rather than leave the morning workout unfinished. That’s definitely some admirable work ethic!

Last year was a particularly big one for Dwayne Johnson, as he starred in two big movies, Jungle Cruise and Red Notice. The first, based off the same-named Disney attraction, paired him with Emily Blunt, and roughly a month after the movie came out, it was announced that a Jungle Cruise sequel is in development . The second was a Netflix original that saw Johnson acting opposite Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, and in January, it was announced that two Red Notice sequels are in the works that will be filmed back-to-back. Johnson also vocally cameoed as a bank robber in Free Guy , which starred Reynolds.

As for this year, Dwayne Johnson hasn’t appeared in the cinematic realm yet, but the latter half of 2022 will be DC-tastic for him. First, he can first be heard voicing Krypto the Superdog in DC League of Super-Pets starting on July 27. Then in October, his long-awaited debut as Black Adam will arrive, with the character’s solo movie seeing him clashing with the Justice Society of America. The latter role is especially important to The Rock, as he’s been attached to play Black Adam in one form or another for over a decade , and he won’t stop talking smack about how powerful the antihero is .

CinemaBlend will continue to pass along news on both Dwayne Johnson’s professional endeavors and other particularly interesting social media posts of his. You’re also welcome to look through our 2022 release schedule to see what non-Rock-related movies are coming out in the latter half of the year.

