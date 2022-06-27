ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Sandra Angulo Minarro Leads After Round One of Michigan Women’s Open

By Tyler Driesenga
 3 days ago
Sandra Angulo Minarro holds a three-stroke lead after round one of the 29th Michigan PGA Women’s Open. at Crystal Mountain.

Angulo Minarro, a professional from Port St. Lucie, Fla., shot a 5-under first round. Olivia Stoll, a GVSU golfer from Haslett, Mi., is in second place at 2-under.

“I love coming here. It’s a great event. I love the golf course too and it’s in great shape,” Angulo Minarro said after her round. “I feel like today I just stayed really patient. It wasn’t perfect golf but I took advantage of my [opportunities] when I could attack and convert some birdies there. It was bogey-free. [I’m] very happy with my round.”

There were only four golfers who finished under par in round one as Angulo Minarro and Stoll were joined by Macy Hubbard and amateur Jasmine Ly, who each shot 1-under.

