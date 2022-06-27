ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario police: Suspect in Little Caesars Pizza robbery armed with AR-15-style rifle

By Darleene Powells
 3 days ago

An Ontario man faces robbery and firearm charges Monday after authorities say he tried to steal food from a Little Caesars in Ontario with an AR-15-style rifle.

Pablito Lucero, 20, was arrested Sunday at the Little Caesars Pizza, 602-B W Holt Blvd. officers were called to the restaurant on the report of a man in possession of a firearm. As officers arrived, they saw a man leaving the restaurant with stolen food items and a large rifle in his shirt, according to Ontario police.

The gunman was ordered to put his hands in the air, but when he didn't comply, officers used a stun gun on him, police said. He was taken into custody without any injury to officers or customers.

"The officers who responded to the call demonstrated exemplary composure while dealing with a high stress situation involving a dangerous suspect in possession of multiple firearms," Ontario police said in a statement.

Lucero was found to be in possession of an AR-15-style assault rifle and 9mm polymer handgun, police said. He was being held on $100,000 on suspicion of robbery and multiple firearm charges, and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

