NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: 4:27 p.m. Cal Fire reports that seven firefighters suffered injuries related to heat illness. Evacuations remain in place. Full containment is expected by Sunday, officials say. 7:30 a.m. The Rices Fire has not grown since Wednesday evening, Cal Fire reports. The size still stands at 904 acres as of Thursday morning. Containment has also crept up to 12%. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation. Cooler weather and an increase in humidity aided the battle against the fire, authorities said Thursday. Previous day’s (June 29) updates below: 7:32 p.m. Cal Fire reported that the Rices Fire...

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO