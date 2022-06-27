ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Where You Know All The Cast Of "1UP" From

By Jack Filsinger
 3 days ago

Attention gamers everywhere! 1UP, the hilarious comedy from BuzzFeed Studios set in the world of esports, is coming to Prime Video on July 15! If you've already had a chance to check out the trailer, you may have recognized a few familiar faces in the cast.

If you're looking for some other great stuff to check out before 1UP premieres, check out these shows and movies that the cast has appeared in!

BuzzFeed Studios / Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

1. Paris Berelc

Paris plays Vivian, a highly ranked esports player who decides to form an all-women competitive team.

BuzzFeed Studios / Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

You might have seen Paris before...

As Alexa Mendoza on Alexa & Katie

Netflix / Via youtube.com

Or, as Liz in the Netflix movie Tall Girl

Netflix / Via youtube.com

Or maybe even as Jessie De La Cruz in The Crew

Netflix / Via youtube.com

2. Ruby Rose

Ruby plays Parker, Vivian's professor who eventually comes to coach Vivian's makeshift esports team.

BuzzFeed Studios / Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

Some of Ruby's most well-known roles include...

Stella Carlin in Orange Is the New Black

Netflix / Via youtube.com

Calamity in Pitch Perfect 3

Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

Ares in John Wick: Chapter 2

Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

And Kate Kane in Batwoman

Warner Bros. Television / Via youtube.com

3. Taylor Zakhar Perez

Perez plays Dustin, Vivian's former teammate and arch-rival in the world of esports.

BuzzFeed Studios / Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

You might know Taylor from roles like...

Shane on Minx

Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

Benji on Young & Hungry

Blondie Girl Productions / Via youtube.com

Or Marco in The Kissing Booth 2 and 3

Netflix / Via youtube.com

4. Hari Nef

Hari plays Sloane, one of Vivian's teammates on her all-women esports team!

BuzzFeed Studios / Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

You might recognize Hari from her performances...

As Bex in Assassination Nation

NEON / Via youtube.com

As Rabbi Jen in And Just Like That...

HBO Max / Via youtube.com

Or as Blythe in You

Netflix / Via tenor.com

5. And Aviva Mongillo

Aviva plays Vivian's super supportive and sweet roommate, Indigo.

BuzzFeed Studios / Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

You might know Aviva...

As Juniper on Workin' Moms

CBC / Via youtube.com

Or as Alya Kendrick on Backstage

Fresh TV / Via youtube.com

