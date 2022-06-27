ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bean Station, TN

Bean Station woman billed for canceled solar panel installation

WATE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nurse practitioner in Grainger County received a bill from a financing...

www.wate.com

WJHL

Kingsport provides update on water meter replacement project

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials on Wednesday revealed they hope to return to 30-day water billing cycles by the end of the summer. The $3-million water meter replacement project was launched when some of the batteries started failing in December 2020, preventing the water services department from detecting water usage. In the spring of […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Speed limit on unmarked Knoxville neighborhood roads to be reduced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is reminding residents about a reduction in the speed limit on unmarked neighborhood roads. Beginning Friday, July 1, the speed limit on Knoxville’s unmarked neighborhood roads will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph. The Knoxville City Council approved the change in December 2021 to reduce […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport to permanently close Jared Drive to through traffic Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jared Drive will permanently close to through traffic on Friday, Kingsport city officials announced. The city is vacating its portion of the road – an approximately 1,500-foot section stretching from the intersection with Riverport Road to the railroad tracks that cross Jared Drive. The remaining section of Jared Drive will end […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Rising rent prices driving some families to dump traditional homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mobile homes, or manufactured homes, have been considered affordable for decades. However, there’s been recent reports of rent doubling or tripling as demand for them grows. Some prices are catching up with the median rent in Knoxville, which currently stands at $1,143 for a 1-bedroom...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘What we are supposed to do’ Jobs4TN outage hurting East Tennesseans who receive unemployment benefits

EAST TENNESSEE (WATE) — Around 12,000 Tennesseans rely on Jobs4TN to make claims or file for unemployment, but the service outage after a reported cyberattack has made it impossible for residents to receive their unemployment benefits. Dina Williams, a Greene County teacher, has tried to make ends meet since finding out about the outage on […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

First dog park opens under Knox Neighborhood Dog Parks Plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Randy Boyd and other community leaders are gathering to officially open Knox County’s newest dog park. The public is invited to attend a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new Beverly Park Dog Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The county plans to build another four dog parks […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Walt Lyons was way ahead of his time

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Long before there was a superstore with a gasoline station on its property, there was Walt Lyons with his gigantic Lyons Trading Center, and next door was his gasoline station. His operation took up the entire 500 block of West Central Avenue from 11th Street to 13th Street.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission’s discussion of pageant funds turns ‘chaotic’

BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild has been years in the making

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An informational meeting was held Tuesday evening about Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild project. The $20 million project involves revamping the Main Street corridor, including better-looking and safer sidewalks and crosswalks, better parking, and relocating utility lines to make them less visible. “A lot of those are going to be rerouted either […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WCSO: Unicoi business owner charged after taking payments without starting work

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi business owner is facing felony theft charges, police report. According to the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Steven Chase Willis, owner of Earth Effects Landscaping, was arrested on June 25 for theft of over $10,000. The release states the WSCO received complaints of Willis’ landscaping business taking […]
UNICOI, TN

