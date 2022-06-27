Bean Station woman billed for canceled solar panel installation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge customers will see their electricity bills increase by about 9% starting next month because of a Tennessee Valley Authority “fuel cost adjustment.” A BrightRidge news release Wednesday said the utility’s board of directors approved holding its own rates flat for the fourth straight year, but a home using 1,300-kilowatt […]
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials on Wednesday revealed they hope to return to 30-day water billing cycles by the end of the summer. The $3-million water meter replacement project was launched when some of the batteries started failing in December 2020, preventing the water services department from detecting water usage. In the spring of […]
A grandmother in Maryville thought she was just getting her air conditioner repaired last fall, but instead, a new unit was installed. She approved the transaction through an iPad but says she never received paperwork until months later, finding out she was leasing the new unit. She reached out to WATE's Don Dare for help.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is reminding residents about a reduction in the speed limit on unmarked neighborhood roads. Beginning Friday, July 1, the speed limit on Knoxville’s unmarked neighborhood roads will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph. The Knoxville City Council approved the change in December 2021 to reduce […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The speed limit is about to change on a lot of Knoxville’s side streets. Last year, the city council passed a resolution focusing on public safety, and reducing the speed limit in some places is part of that initiative. Starting July 1 the speed limit will be decreased from 30 to […]
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jared Drive will permanently close to through traffic on Friday, Kingsport city officials announced. The city is vacating its portion of the road – an approximately 1,500-foot section stretching from the intersection with Riverport Road to the railroad tracks that cross Jared Drive. The remaining section of Jared Drive will end […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mobile homes, or manufactured homes, have been considered affordable for decades. However, there’s been recent reports of rent doubling or tripling as demand for them grows. Some prices are catching up with the median rent in Knoxville, which currently stands at $1,143 for a 1-bedroom...
EAST TENNESSEE (WATE) — Around 12,000 Tennesseans rely on Jobs4TN to make claims or file for unemployment, but the service outage after a reported cyberattack has made it impossible for residents to receive their unemployment benefits. Dina Williams, a Greene County teacher, has tried to make ends meet since finding out about the outage on […]
A wheelchair that has been found against a guardrail "in a curious enough position to raise suspicion" on a bridge prompted authorities to search and also seek information from the public, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Randy Boyd and other community leaders are gathering to officially open Knox County’s newest dog park. The public is invited to attend a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new Beverly Park Dog Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The county plans to build another four dog parks […]
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Long before there was a superstore with a gasoline station on its property, there was Walt Lyons with his gigantic Lyons Trading Center, and next door was his gasoline station. His operation took up the entire 500 block of West Central Avenue from 11th Street to 13th Street.
BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An informational meeting was held Tuesday evening about Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild project. The $20 million project involves revamping the Main Street corridor, including better-looking and safer sidewalks and crosswalks, better parking, and relocating utility lines to make them less visible. “A lot of those are going to be rerouted either […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County representatives announced Wednesday that they no longer plan to operate as the county’s animal shelter, citing massive over-occupation. Representatives made the announcement on Facebook, saying the shelter was seeing an average of 94 animals a month- almost twice...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi business owner is facing felony theft charges, police report. According to the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Steven Chase Willis, owner of Earth Effects Landscaping, was arrested on June 25 for theft of over $10,000. The release states the WSCO received complaints of Willis’ landscaping business taking […]
The intersection of West State of Franklin Road at Sevier Street and South Commerce Street will be closed Thursday morning while crews replace a traffic signal damaged in a car accident. According to a press release from the city, the closure is expected to last from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
