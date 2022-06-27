ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CODA Oscar winner Troy Kotsur visits Sesame Street to teach kids the word of the day in sign language

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

CODA star Troy Kotsur visited Sesame Street to talk about diversity on the Word of the Day segment.

The 53-year-old stood with the popular characters The Count and Rosita, and they discussed myriad topics like languages they speak and where they're from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zs3hn_0gNnQfqG00
Important lesson: Troy Kotsur knows a lot about diversity, and he decided to share what he knows with the next generation

The actor, who is hearing impaired, used American Sign Language and an interpreter spoke over the segment.

The Count and Rosita said they didn't know any ASL and worried that Troy would not be able understand them, but he quickly put their fears to rest.

'Don't worry,' he signed. 'This is my friend Zavier. Zavier will sign to me what you're saying so we can all communicate together.'

Rosita commented that the group had a number of ways to communicate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jrund_0gNnQfqG00
Important word: The CODA star, 53, went on Sesame Street to talk about diversity on the Word of the Day segment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBCIU_0gNnQfqG00
Hanging with the gang: He stood with the popular characters The Count and Rosita, and they discussed myriad topics like languages they speak and where they're from
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKu7U_0gNnQfqG00
Interpretation: The actor, who is hearing impaired, used American Sign Language and an interpreter spoke over the segment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8ADb_0gNnQfqG00
With an interpreter friend: 'Don't worry,' he signed. 'This is my friend Zavier. Zavier will sign to me what you're saying so we can all communicate together'

'You know, today's word of the day is all about that,' Kotsur revealed. 'The word of the day is diversity.' He then showed the group how to sign diversity, and they tried it as well.

'What does diversity mean, Señor Troy?' Rosita asked the Arizona native.

'Diversity is understanding and appreciating our differences,' he explained. 'Differences in the way we look, where we are from and how we communicate.'

The Count then said that part of what makes him who he is comes from where he was born, Transylvania, that he has fangs and how he 'loves to count.'

Rosita said that she's 'a monster, I'm from Mexico, y hablamos Español, and we speak Spanish.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOjZh_0gNnQfqG00
Big question: 'What does diversity mean, Señor Troy?' Rosita asked the Arizona native
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDq3h_0gNnQfqG00
Explanation: 'Diversity is understanding and appreciating our differences,' he explained. 'Differences in the way we look, where we are from and how we communicate'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MxHy_0gNnQfqG00
Talking about himself: The Count then said that part of what makes him who he is comes from where he was born, Transylvania, that he has fangs and how he 'loves to count'

Then, Rosita asked Troy what makes him who he is, to which he responded, 'Well, my family is from the Czech Republic, I'm an actor and I'm deaf.' He then clicked his finger near his ears to emphasize his point.

'We are all different in lots and lots of ways,' Rosita responded.

Despite their differences, Kotsur made sure to tell the group that 'One thing that we have in common is that we're all friends.'

