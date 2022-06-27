ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Valley Republicans Show Support In Style At First Annual 38th Assembly District Liberty Gala Fundraiser

By Jade Aubuchon
Santa Clarita Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Clarita Republicans gathered on Saturday to raise funds for local party candidates at the first annual 38th Assembly District Liberty Gala. The Liberty Gala is a fundraiser to support Republican-endorsed candidates for elected office in the 38th Assembly District, which is represented by Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita)....

www.hometownstation.com

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

LA County joining new High Desert Corridor agency

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Senior Hour – Palliative Care Topics — June 29, 2022

If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital NICU Celebrates 10 Years

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The Henry Mayo NICU opened in June 2012 and since then has provided care for over 1,500 babies in and around the Santa Clarita Valley. The president of the Henry...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Santa Clarita Valley#Hart District Board#City#Conservative#Catholic
Santa Clarita Radio

Metrolink To Offer Weekend Schedule On Fourth Of July

Metrolink is expected to operate on its Saturday schedule on the Fourth of July. Metrolink plans to operate its Saturday schedule on the Antelope Valley, Orange County, 91/Perris Valley, San Bernardino, Inland Empire-Orange County and Ventura County lines with a $10 Holiday Pass, said officials with Metrolink. Metrolink is set...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Honor Ranch Development Project Takes Next Steps

The location has been identified as a potential development site for years. A motion was introduced by 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on June 14, 2022 that enters LA County into an exclusive negotiation phase for the project. The “Honor Ranch Development Project” has now moved further in the process than ever before towards making this project a reality.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Fight Against Illegal Marijuana Grows Continues With Bipartisan Support

In Appropriations Committee markups, Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, proposed an amendment to support law enforcement and their fight against illegal marijuana grows taking place in the Antelope Valley. The amendment, which addresses law enforcement overtime caps, was greeted with bipartisan support and passed easily through the committee, marking a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Directors want county to pay its fair share

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors voted, with the county representatives abstaining, to accept, adopt and implement consultant Stantec Consulting Services’ findings and recommendations that would see Los Angeles County’s jurisdictional share increased for Fiscal Year 2022-23. The AVTA operates under a Joint Powers Agreement between the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and LA County. LA County accounts for 34% of miles driven vs. 33% for Lancaster and 32% for Palmdale. However, the cities pay a larger jurisdictional share than the county. LA County pays $653,708, Palmdale pays approximately $1.18 million and Lancaster pays about $1.30 million.
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Owen Fire Quickly Knocked Down By Firefighters North Of Santa Clarita

A 14 Freeway brush fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters Wednesday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Owen Fire was first reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road north of Santa Clarita, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Castaic Union School District Welcomes New Assistant Principal

The Castaic Union School District (CUSD) announced Tuesday the name of the new assistant principal set to take the helm at Castaic Middle School. Stephanie Sosa is ready to join Castaic Middle School as the new assistant principal, beginning Friday, July 1, according to CUSD officials. “Former Assistant Principal, Nicole...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Backyard Outdoor Oasis – July 2022

Things are getting back to “normal” so lets get your home back into shape with these businesses that welcome your support. and are experts in all things home. Upon inspection, your sliding door professional will be able to tell if the components of your sliding door can be repaired or will need replacing. If they are beyond repair, rest assured, Dr. Slide-Door has everything you need on-site. Your sliding door professional will replace the parts needed right down to the rollers, locks and handles leaving your door feeling weightless and as good as new. You will be amazed at how easily your door glides open and closed.
iheart.com

Minimum Wage In Los Angeles Will Rise On Friday

California’s minimum wage could rise as high as $18 per hour by 2025 for some workers if a ballot measure is approved by voters this November. The minimum wage in Los Angeles is already set to rise from $15 to $16.04 on Friday, but Joe Sanberg, chief advocate of the Living Wage Act of 2022, said that’s not enough.
LOS ANGELES, CA

