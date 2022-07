Maine State Police have charged a Portland man with murder after the alleged hit-and-run killing of his girlfiend at Acadia National Park more than a week ago. According to the Press Herald, investigators are attempting to locate 35-year-old Raymond Lester, who they say was behind the wheel of his 2016 BMW X3 when it struck and killed Nicole Mokeme at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO