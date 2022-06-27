ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Four-star, Top 250 cornerback backs off verbal pledge to Michigan State

By Matthew Lounsberry
The Spartans' list of 2023 commits has shrunk by one...

Michigan State football finds itself back in a recruiting battle for one of its top targets at cornerback.

Four-star Frisco (Texas) Lone Star DB Jaylon Braxton has reportedly backed off his commitment to the Spartans after taking visits to Arkansas and Miami. Braxton initially committed to MSU back on June 14, but quickly became a possible flip target after visiting the Razorbacks the following weekend.

After Braxton's visit to Arkansas, 247Sports' director of football recruiting immediately put in a "flip" prediction to the Razorbacks. That has been mirrored by Spartan Tailgate's Corey Robinson, as well as Arkansas Insider Danny West.

Now, after a visit to South Beach, it appears that Braxton is considering the Hurricanes alongside Arkansas and Michigan State as well, according to rivals.com's Matt Shodell, who initially reported that Braxton had decommitted from MSU .

Shodell wrote that Braxton will be making a final decision between Michigan State, Arkansas and Miami on July 9, his mother's birthday. Shodell reports that when asked why Braxton was decommitting from MSU, he said: “I felt I jumped the gun too early, [and] still had others to visit”.

Braxton is no longer listed among Michigan State's 2023 commits list on 247Sports.com, which has resulted in the Spartans' class to drop to No. 18 in the country with 10 total commitments.

A 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect, Braxton had been the third-highest rated commitment in the Spartans' class. He is currently ranked No. 248 nationally and the No. 27 cornerback prospect in the country. Braxton is ranked No. 44 in the talent-rich state of Texas.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023

  • Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe ; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 161 nationally, No. 23 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa
  • Four-star LB Jordan Hall ; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 199 nationally, No. 14 Linebacker, No. 40 in state of Florida
  • Four-star TE Brennan Parachek ; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 335 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan
  • Four-star WR Demitrius Bell ; Blackman High School; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; No. 349 nationally, No. 20 Wide Receiver; No. 8 in state of Tennessee
  • Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano ; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 350 nationally, No. 23 Running Back; No. 62 in state of Texas
  • Four-star IOL Clay Wedin ; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 382 nationally, No. 21 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 73 in state of Florida
  • Four-star CB Chance Rucker ; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 388 nationally, No. 40 Cornerback; No. 66 in state of Texas
  • Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack ; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 530 nationally, No. 35 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 13 in state of Michigan
  • Three-star QB Bo Edmundson ; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 734 nationally, No. 36 Quarterback, No. 134 in state of Texas
  • Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III ; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 751 nationally, No. 69 Cornerback; No. 111 in state of Florida

