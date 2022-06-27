ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Okagbare doping case DQs Nigerian relay team from worlds

By EDDIE PELLS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dT5g_0gNnOboQ00
FILE - Blessing Okagbare, of Nigeria, races in a women's 200-meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 30, 2019. Sprinter Okagbare's doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month's world championships. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Sprinter Blessing Okagbare’s doping violations will keep her Nigerian teammates from participating in the 4x100 meter relay at next month’s world championships.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track, announced Monday it was extending Okagbare’s 10-year ban by a year, and making it retroactive to June 13, 2021. That’s six days before she competed at Nigeria’s Olympic trials, with her relay squad qualifying for this year’s worlds.

“Over the years, we have repeatedly seen how one person’s actions adversely affect teammates who have trained hard and worked honestly for their results,” AIU head Brett Clothier said in a news release.

The former world champion originally received her 10-year ban in February for being part of an organized doping regimen in preparation for last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Okagbare tested positive for blood booster EPO in Nigeria in June 2021, in addition to another failed test for human growth hormone in Slovakia in July 2021. She was provisionally banned from Tokyo only hours before she was set to race in the 100-meter semifinals.

In February, AIU handed down a ban of five years for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and doubled that penalty for her refusal to cooperate with the investigation.

Evidence for the case had been revealed a month earlier as part of a criminal case brought against U.S. “naturopathic” therapist Eric Lira by the U.S. government under the Rodchenkov Act. That law was passed to go after people and organizations that fund and promote doping schemes.

Okagbare won a bronze medal in the long jump at the Beijing Games in 2008, a medal that was later upgraded to silver when the Russian jumper who finished ahead of her was penalized for doping.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Nigerian#Dqs#Aiu
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
466K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy