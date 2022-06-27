$100M Tort Claims Filed By Family Of Drowned Bayonne Brothers: Report

Bayonne's Chu Ming Zheng and Jack Jiang. Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

The family of a pair of brothers who drowned earlier this month at a pool in Bayonne have filed two tort claim notices for $50 million each, NJ Advance Media reports.

Three lifeguards were on-duty at the Lincoln Community School on June 8 when 16-year-old Jack Jiang and 19-year-old Chu Ming Zheng drowned, police previously said.

The family's attorneys maintain the brothers' deaths were a result of negligence, NJ.com says.

Police said only that the brothers were in the deep end of the pool when they were spotted in distress. A guard and two others removed them from the pool and immediately began life-saving measures as the 9-1-1 call was placed, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The brothers were transported to the Bayonne Medical Center where they were pronounced dead after further life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The tort claims say that several entities failed to protect Jiang and Zheng. The notices were sent to the Lincoln Community School principal, Bayonne BOE, Bayonne superintendent of schools, the state, county and city, NJ.com says.

A GoFundMe launched by the boys' neighbor had raised more than $27,000 as of Monday, June 27.

