ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

"It's no one's business": Woman explains experience of medically-necessary abortion

By Tiffany Chan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeVRB_0gNnOXEO00

"It's no one's business": Mass. woman explains difficult experience of medically-necessary abortion 01:55

WORCESTER – The Supreme Court's decision on abortion rights brought an Ashburnham mother back to a difficult experience in 2018.

"I lost a baby that I very much wanted," Amanda Loiselle told WBZ-TV.

Loiselle found herself at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester in need of an abortion.

"At that point, I was at 19 weeks pregnant, but my baby had already passed away," she explained. "I needed a medically-necessary abortion or otherwise I would bleed out if I had just had the miscarriage."

The procedure likely saved her life.

That's why the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was not only disheartening but frightening for Loiselle and her OBGYN, Dr. Luu Ireland.

"We have patients who come in at 16, 17, 18 weeks -- too early for any intervention to save the life of the baby -- who are bleeding so much that if we didn't have an abortion, they have the potential of bleeding to death," Dr. Ireland said.

Abortions are still legal in Massachusetts, but Dr. Ireland fears how this decision will impact so-called "trigger states" and those women who may soon lose access to this procedure.

"If I am practicing in a state like Texas, I am not making a decision purely based on the patient in front of me," Dr. Ireland explained. "I have to take into account law that was set by people who don't practice medicine."

Loiselle told WBZ-TV that her decision to have a medically-necessary abortion likely prevented other complications, allowing her to eventually have her son, Brody.

She has this message for critics.

"Abortion and anything around abortion and pregnancy is just a part of women's health," Loiselle said. "It's no one's business. There are so many reasons why a woman may get pregnant, it doesn't matter if it was irresponsibly, responsibly, that is not part of the argument."

Comments / 84

nope
2d ago

She did not have an abortion - she had a D & C. The ‘abortion’ had already occurred as a natural death. But ok…

Reply(30)
27
jesse verastigo
2d ago

responsibility is part of the conversation. I understand and agree that with a medical issue such as this is a necessary procedure and should be performed with no question asked. this abortion issue has been blown out of proportion. none of it makes sense. but what does anymore?

Reply(1)
3
Anthony Granieri
2d ago

Article after article about how the baby was already dead, surely going to fie, or kill the Mother. I have 2 questions. Of the 65 million abortions since Roe v Wade, how many fell into this category? And Are there Doctors out there that would act differently? If any Doctor says they would now let the Mother die, they deserve to lose their license. Argue that abortion is a right. Argue that it is murder. Argue that the government has no right at all. Pick a rational decision and stop with the hysterics.

Reply(8)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Conservatives love to paint adoption as the solution to abortion. Adoptees aren’t buying it.

Ever since the Supreme Court made abortion access a federally protected right in 1973, conservatives have attacked Roe v. Wade. Narrative control has been key to anti-abortion movements, including the re-defining of its supporters as “pro-life.” Anti-abortion activists paint themselves as “saving” kids, and they frame privatized adoption as abortion’s ethical alternative. But as Roe teeters on the edge, adoptees and family separation activists are disrupting this conservative narrative — and they’re doing it in a very personal way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Worcester, MA
Health
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
State
Texas State
City
Ashburnham, MA
Worcester, MA
Government
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#The Supreme Court#Wbz Tv#Obgyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy