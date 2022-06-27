ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnett County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnett by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-27 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Wabasha; Washington; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
wcmpradio.com

Three Injured Following Highway 70 Near Rock Creek

Three were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 70, west of I-35 near milepost 17. According to the State Patrol, a Ford Explorer, driven by 59-year-old Julie Dickey, was traveling east on 70 when it crossed the centerline as the roadway curved right and stuck a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 45-year-old Marlin James Ladean, that was traveling west.
ROCK CREEK, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota given more than 700 acres near the St. Croix River

Photo: A view of the St. Croix River from a 729-acre property near Chisago City, Minn. The Trust for Public Land announced Tuesday that it has donated the land to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be managed as part of the Chengwatana State Forest. Minnesota Department of Natural...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Evers approves culvert replacement project in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A culvert replacement project is scheduled to soon be underway in Dunn County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $459,377 contract with prime contractor A-1 Excavating of Bloomer for a culvert replacement project on Wisconsin Highway 64 north of Menomonie in the Dunn County Town of Wilson.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

DNR receives land donation along St. Croix River

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it will be gaining more land in the Chengwatana State Forest thanks to a recent land donation.The 729-acre land donation from Trust for Public Land stretches for three miles along the St. Croix River near Chisago City. The land includes forests, grassland and several creeks, streams and ponds. The DNR says that donating land safeguards the diversity of native ecosystems, improves connectivity between natural lands, protects drinking water and provides public access for recreational activities."For generations to come, this place will be protected and treasured by countless hikers, hunters, and wildlife viewers," said Susan Schmidt, Minnesota state director for Trust for Public Land. Xcel Energy owned the land for nearly a century before TPL led the effort to purchase it using a grant funded by the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund.TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
River Falls Journal

St. Croix group gives up on building shelter

Not all dreams come true. Sometimes circumstances change. Diana Neubarth and the rest of the board of directors of the St. Croix Animal Friends had been planning to build an animal shelter in the county for 15 years, but the decision has recently been made not to continue in that direction.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
wcmpradio.com

Inmate Dies in Burnett County Jail

"On June 24, 2022 at 1:41 p.m., Inmate Joshua J. Staples, 41 years of age, became. unresponsive while sitting at a table in one of the dormitory cellblocks. Mr. Staples was lowered to the floor by a fellow inmate. The on-duty dispatcher. was monitoring the cameras in the jail and...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jun. 28, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Man On Convictions For Fleeing Officer, OWI

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Ruben Juarez, for convictions of fleeing an officer and operating while intoxicated that stem from a 2021 incident in Cumberland, WI. Juarez was arrested and later charged following an incident that occurred on November 24, 2021, at a Kwik Trip gas station located in Cumberland, WI.
CUMBERLAND, WI
1049 The Edge

Lumberjack World Championships Is In Hayward, WI

Wisconsin is one of many Midwest states that is known for its sparsity between towns and beautiful outdoors. Though Wisconsin is mainly known for their love and appreciation of cheese, the small town of Hayward, WI has been putting on the Lumberjack World Championships since 1960. This International competition invites professional lumberjacks and lumberjills (female lumberjack) to compete in a series of tasks over a three-day period, with one competition being wilder than the next.
HAYWARD, WI

