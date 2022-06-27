ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pine by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-27 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Wabasha; Washington; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wcmpradio.com

Three Injured Following Highway 70 Near Rock Creek

Three were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 70, west of I-35 near milepost 17. According to the State Patrol, a Ford Explorer, driven by 59-year-old Julie Dickey, was traveling east on 70 when it crossed the centerline as the roadway curved right and stuck a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 45-year-old Marlin James Ladean, that was traveling west.
ROCK CREEK, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota given more than 700 acres near the St. Croix River

Photo: A view of the St. Croix River from a 729-acre property near Chisago City, Minn. The Trust for Public Land announced Tuesday that it has donated the land to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be managed as part of the Chengwatana State Forest. Minnesota Department of Natural...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

DNR receives land donation along St. Croix River

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it will be gaining more land in the Chengwatana State Forest thanks to a recent land donation.The 729-acre land donation from Trust for Public Land stretches for three miles along the St. Croix River near Chisago City. The land includes forests, grassland and several creeks, streams and ponds. The DNR says that donating land safeguards the diversity of native ecosystems, improves connectivity between natural lands, protects drinking water and provides public access for recreational activities."For generations to come, this place will be protected and treasured by countless hikers, hunters, and wildlife viewers," said Susan Schmidt, Minnesota state director for Trust for Public Land. Xcel Energy owned the land for nearly a century before TPL led the effort to purchase it using a grant funded by the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund.TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man killed after being run over by horses and carriage in central Minnesota

(Saint Cloud, MN) -- Authorities say a 44-year-old man from Isanti is dead after being run over by one of his horses during an event Sunday at the Saint Cloud Municipal Athletic Center. The man had brought his Clydesdales and a carriage to offer rides in the parking lot, but lost control of the horses while he was walking them on a lead. They continued running with the man’s five-year-old son in the carriage but were stopped when it got caught in a tree. The victim died at Saint Cloud Hospital.
ISANTI, MN
