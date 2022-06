MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian School Board announced its plans for Carver Middle School in a special called meeting Thursday. “We took time during the final semester or the spring semester of this school year to look at enrollment numbers and to look at staffing needs for the upcoming year. Carver Middle School happened to be the middle school with the lowest enrollment and the highest number of teacher vacancies for the upcoming year. We could educate over 2,300 students across our three middle school campuses, but we were only educating a little less than 1,000. It just made good sense to go ahead and offer equal opportunities for all of our students across 2 middle schools instead of stretching our resources across three,” said Meridian Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO