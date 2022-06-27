ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Congdon Rehab Center opens in High Point

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the Piedmont-Triad’s largest senior living communities officially opened a major addition on Monday designed to enhance the care of and services for the nearly 400 people who live there.

It’s the new the new Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehabilitation Center.

Lillian is the late mother of Old Dominion Freight Line founder Earl Congdon. Earl and his wife, Kitty, provided a $3.5 million challenge gift to help meet the $7 million fundraising goal.

The center’s designed to help seniors who are recovering from an illness, a hospital stay or surgery.

In addition to 24 patient rooms, the center has an 1,800 square-foot therapy gym with state of the art equipment.

A full commercial kitchen supports a dining room and other large common spaces. There’s also a therapy garden.

This expansion will also allow Pennybyrn to expand its therapy services to provide outpatient therapy and serve patients throughout North Carolina and other states.

