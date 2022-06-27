ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall County, TX

15,000 fentanyl pills, guns seized in North Texas drug bust, police say

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Police arrested 11 people and seized 15,000 fentanyl pills in North Texas, police announced Monday.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration partnered with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Flower Mound Police, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department to serve federal search warrants that resulted in the arrests and fentanyl bust.

Two of the suspects arrested are charged with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Eleven weapons were also seized.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

