VIDEO: Orlando Police release bodycam video of shooting outside Mall at Millenia

Police with guns drawn surrounded a red van in a Florida apartment complex, yelling for the person inside to show their hands. “Get your hands up now,” an officer shouted.The suspect quickly surrendered, putting his arms to the sky and getting out of the car. Police moved quickly to arrest the man suspected of killing his wife by slitting her throat. The cold-blooded killer then played her favorite music as she died, authorities stated.The arrest was captured on body camera footage from police and obtained by Radar. The 3-minute clip shows the harrowing moments Altamonte Springs, Florida, police nabbed Xichen...

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO