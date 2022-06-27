ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

VIDEO: Orlando Police release bodycam video of shooting outside Mall at Millenia

By Joe Kelley
 3 days ago
OPD Bodycam video

Orlando Police have released bodycam video of a confrontation with a young suspect that left him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

rocky
2d ago

he could have avoided all that when the cop let him go he should have keep his mouth shut and keep going. this guy had to been high

