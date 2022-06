An officer at 11:50 p.m. June 20 went to I-71 near Bagley Road and met with an Ohio State trooper. He was with two unoccupied SUVs. The state trooper said he approached both SUVs and saw they were parked and unoccupied. He did not touch or alter the cars while he was on the scene. One SUV was turned off and the other, still running with its hazards on. They did not have any registration. The license plate covers had the words “Audi of Middleburg Heights.” Two key FOBs attached to each other were on top of one of the SUVs. They were placed in a plastic evidence bag. The manager at the dealership could not respond to the scene and had no way to access records showing whether the SUVs came from its lot. He was unable to contact a sales manager at that time. An officer searched the dealership’s website and saw that both SUVs were listed to be “on the lot.” The cars were towed and held for processing.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO