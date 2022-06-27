Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Monday

Atlanta Braves first baseman Mike Ford is not in the starting lineup again on Wednesday against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ford was the designated hitter on Tuesday in his first start as a member of the Braves and he went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. Travis d'Arnaud is at DH on Wednesday while William Contreras starts at catcher and hits sixth.
The Philadelphia Phillies placed infielder Johan Camargo on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right knee sprain. The move is retroactive to June 26. Camargo missed two weeks earlier this month with a right knee injury and he only played three games after returning from the IL. The Phillies selected Darick Hall's contact from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding roster move.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Gorman made his first start against a southpaw the last time the Cardinals faced a lefty, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Tommy Edman is covering second base while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and hits eighth.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup on Thursday against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Hicks started the last seven games and went 2-for-20 with nine strikeouts in that stretch. Giancarlo Stanton is joining Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo in the Yankees' outfield while Josh Donaldson serves as the designated hitter and hits fifth.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Herrera is usually held out versus lefties, but he's idle Wednesday after going 0-for-4 and striking out twice Tuesday. Nick Castellanos is covering right field for the Phillies. Darick Hall is serving as the designated hitter and cleanup batter in his MLB debut.
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy will catch for right-hander Adrian Martinez on Thursday and bat fifth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. Stephen Vogt returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Murphy for 10.7 FanDuel points...
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pache will move to the bench on Thursday with Skye Bolt starting in center field. Bolt will bat sixth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Bolt for 5.2...
San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Machado will start at designated hitter on Thursday and bat second versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. Luke Voit moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Machado for 11.8 FanDuel...
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. J.P. Crawford will begin serving his four-game suspension. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez (head) is not in the starting lineup on Thursday against right-hander Luis Severino and the New York Yankees. Alvarez made an early exit from Wednesday's game after colliding with a teammate in the outfield. He will miss at least one game and can be considered day-to-day for now. Aledmys Diaz is covering left field and hitting second Thursday. J.J. Matijevic is replacing Alvarez in the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
San Diego Padres infielder Luke Voit is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Voit will move to the bench on Thursday with Manny Machado starting at designated hitter. Machado will bat second versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Machado...
Just hours after reports surfaced that USC and UCLA were in discussions to join the Big Ten Conference, both schools made the move official Thursday. The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will compete in the Pac-12 for two more years before joining the Big Ten for the 2024-25 athletics season. The membership applications from the pair of Los Angeles schools were accepted unanimously by the Big Ten's chancellors and presidents Thursday afternoon, according to The Athletic.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. Turner will start at third base on Thursday and bat fifth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Eddy Alvarez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 8.3 FanDuel...
Cincinnati Reds infielder Max Schrock is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Schrock will start in right field on Thursday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs. Albert Almora Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Schrock for 8.3 FanDuel points...
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's game against left-hander Jalen Beeks and the Milwaukee Brewers. Victor Caratini is starting at catcher over Narvaez and hitting seventh. numberFire’s models project Caratini for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,500 salary....
Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Moreno will catch for left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Matt Wisler and the Rays. Cavan Biggio returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Moreno for 7.0...
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Rivas will move to the bench on Thursday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat seventh versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.2...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna (foot) is not in the starting lineup again for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Acuna remains out for a fourth consecutive game after he fouled a ball off his foot last Saturday. Adam Duvall is making another start in right field and hitting seventh.
