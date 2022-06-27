Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Monday

Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez (head) is not in the starting lineup on Thursday against right-hander Luis Severino and the New York Yankees. Alvarez made an early exit from Wednesday's game after colliding with a teammate in the outfield. He will miss at least one game and can be considered day-to-day for now. Aledmys Diaz is covering left field and hitting second Thursday. J.J. Matijevic is replacing Alvarez in the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO