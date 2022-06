Sometimes it's worth attending the public meetings that state transportation officials offer. At the virtual public meeting for updates on the Twin Ports Interchange (Can of Worms) that was held on Monday, June 27, attendees learned about the new, revised completion date for the multi-year project. While the majority of the timeline for the work hasn't changed, it now looks like Northland drivers will need to wait until the summer of 2024 for the entire project to be completed.

