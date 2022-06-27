ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

What do you do if you find a litter of kittens?

By Angel Colquitt
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3T7n_0gNnMStB00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Kitten season has sprung upon Savannah and many rescues are overwhelmed by the number of cats currently under their care. Many are so overwhelmed that they are no longer able to take in new cats. So, what do you do if you find a litter of kittens?

Nina Shultz, the adoption manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, said that the first thing you want to do is see if the mother is around.

Community rallies behind shelter puppy with tumor – how you can help him walk again

“Their best chance of survival is to be with mom,” She explained. “Any time you pick up a stray kitten, you lessen that chance by 20%.”

You will want to wait and see if mom reappears, even if this takes several days of monitoring.

“If after a few days you’ve noticed that mom is not around then you know what? You are able to get them,” she said.

However, you better be prepared for a lot of work and get ready to keep those kittens in your home with you for an extended period of time.

Sand Mountain Potato Festival set for 40th annual celebration

“You have to be willing to foster them until a facility can get them into a foster,” Shultz said.

Right now, many facilities are not taking in new cats because of the sheer number of cats and kittens currently placed with them due to a lack of spaying and neutering of local animals.

Cat Green from One Love Animal Rescue said in an email that the rescue has over 100 cats and kittens under their care as of June 24.

“The number of homeless pets in our community is simply overwhelming,” She wrote.

Bank Independent’s School Share supply drive in full swing

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah has a foster coordinator who is able to help with the fostering of the kittens and most rescues will offer assistance on caring for the babies. If you are unable to care for the kittens you should know that it can take more than several days for a rescue to find a foster home that is open.

You can find more information about the humane society by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

City of Jesup grants Wags Rescue 15 days to place dogs

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Wags Rescue has had a contract with the Jesup pound for the past decade that allowed them five days to try and get the animals sent to a rescue or adopted before they would be euthanized, as part of what they called the Last Chance Rescue Network.
JESUP, GA
WSAV News 3

All you can eat Savannah: Buffets in the city

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sometimes what you really want in life is a good old fashioned buffet. But where can you find one of those near Savannah? Here’s a list of some buffets to try out around the city. The Pirates’ House If you want a meal and an experience, head on over to The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Pets & Animals
WSAV News 3

True or false? Lightning turns sand into glass

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – I was visiting a school about two years ago when a group of kids asked about a myth: when lightning hits the sand, it turns into glass. At that time, I hadn’t heard of this magical fable. But I looked it up when I got back, and now, I incorporate it in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Litter#Tumor#Wsav
WSAV News 3

Must-have items for a lavish picnic in Savannah’s Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Forsyth Park occupies 30 acres in Savannah’s historic district — the perfect spot for an elaborate picnic. Some may choose a royalty vibe, with tea and a biscuit. Others may want a more casual setting with reusable metal straws and a charcuterie board. But next to food and drinks, there are […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Humane Society says box truck stolen from parking lot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is looking for a box truck reportedly stolen from the animal rescue’s parking lot Wednesday. The vehicle is described as a 2004 Isuzu NPR box truck with a Georgia tag AIK0651 and a faded Humane Society logo on the side of the vehicle. Officials said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WSAV News 3

Canceled flights, how will your summer trip be affected?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — People who are traveling over the July 4th holiday and throughout the summer need to take their bag and their patience for sure. That’s according to travel expert Ken Jenkins. Hundreds of flights are being canceled every day, mostly from staffing shortages. “Demand is high and staffing is low,” says Jenkins. “And all […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

THE KINGDOMS OF SAVANNAH: George Dawes Green draws from Savannah’s past and personal memories for new historical thriller

Author George Dawes Green draws on historical research, childhood memories, and the shared stories of others to craft his newest novel, “The Kingdoms of Savannah.”. Best known for his runaway bestseller, “The Juror,” which was also made into a movie, Green grew up in many places in the North, but he moved to Savannah when he was about 11 and his world changed.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

America's Second Harvest hosts food distribution in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County residents struggling with food received some much-needed help Tuesday. The need is increasing because of rising prices for everyday necessities. The line of cars at Memorial Stadium was not there to come to watch a football game. Instead, it was to be one of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Extreme heat can cause health problems, know the signs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The recent hot temperatures in Savannah have reminded all of us that summer is here. While many may think they can handle the heat, Dr. Jay Goldstein from Memorial Health says know your limits. “People have to get acclimated to this kind of heat,” said Goldstein who is an Emergency Room […]
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Newest Bakery -Stevedore

For all of the development and density we are witnessing in and around Savannah, the biggest project on the landscape is one that remains a work in progress. The Western end of River Street is covered by the Plant Riverside District, which is now approaching a 2nd anniversary. The other end of Savannah’s ‘waterfront’ -The Eastern Wharf Project-is crawling along with hopes of one day becoming as thriving of a gathering spot as PRD.
SAVANNAH, TN
wpde.com

Mass doubles as baby shower for Ukrainian refugee at Pooler church

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Four months into the Russian war on Ukraine, the United Nations reports more than five million Ukrainians have fled the country seeking shelter in other places including the U.S. On Tuesday, Savannah Supports Ukraine and the Corpus Christi Church in Pooler joined together for...
POOLER, GA
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy