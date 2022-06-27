ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. House rejects call for location of Joe Paterno statue

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GK32R_0gNnMObV00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Pennsylvania lawmaker Aaron Bernstine introduced an amendment to a state Senate bill that would require Penn State University to provide information about the location of the Joe Paterno statue.

As of Monday, June 27, the state representative is left guessing after the state House rejected the amendment in a vote of 162 to 38.

Rep. Bernstine originally attached it to Senate Bill 1283, an act providing funding for state-related universities (Penn State, Pitt, Temple, and Lincoln) for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023.

The statue was put in place in State College to honor the former head football coach’s four decades at the university. Then in July 2012, the university removed the statue from its location outside of Beaver Stadium because it had become a “source of division and obstacle to healing” after the Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal.

According to Rep. Bernstine, the statue has since been moved to an unnamed secure location.

Pennsylvania democrats vow to put abortion on the ballot

“The statue symbolized Coach Paterno’s many outstanding contributions to Penn State on and off the gridiron,” said Bernstine. “His legacy should remain alive for people to view and reflect. Removing the statue does not serve the victims of Sandusky’s horrible crimes. The university is sending a mixed message by treating Paterno as a hero at the campus library where a plaque is displayed due to the millions of dollars he donated, but a villain at the stadium where he coached the Nittany Lions to two national collegiate championships and five undefeated seasons.

If it would have passd, the amendment would have required the university to submit a report of the statue’s location and method of storage/protection to the House and Senate Education committees. This report would be required for the university to receive funding from Senate Bill 1283.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

abc27 News

Advocacy group calls for guardianship reform in PA

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA ADAPT, an organization advocating for disability rights, is asking for a review of what they call “Pennsylvania’s broken guardianship system.” When an individual lacks the capacity to make certain decisions, a substitute decision-maker, or “guardian”, can act on their behalf, according to the disability rights of Pennsylvania. PA ADAPT […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

