Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., killing nearly 700,000 people in 2020. The county-level prevalence of this heart condition is a component of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, which explore the critical role location plays in determining the health and well-being of the hundreds of millions of people who live in the U.S. The project assesses close to 3,000 counties and county equivalents on dozens of critical factors that shape and show the health of a community and its residents. Falling into 10 key categories, these factors also include things like cancer incidence, median household income and the number of extreme heat days per year, offering insight into how where you live can dictate how well you live.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO