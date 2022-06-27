James Taylor fans flock to Allentown for concert, keeping restaurants abuzz with business
By Rose Itzcovitz
WFMZ-TV Online
3 days ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer, James Taylor, played at the PPL Center Monday night. In the hours leading up to the concert, businesses in the area were bustling with the foot traffic the concert brought in. Outside the James Taylor concert, minutes before entering, fans stood and...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest is offering a special one-day ticket sale for many of its summer events. The flash sale is set for Saturday, July 2 from 12-5 p.m. Discounted tickets will be available for 2022 Musikfest headliners, SteelStacks Summer Concert Series, and other food and festival experiences. Guests can...
Principal and partner of the Cordish Company, Reed Cordish is raising the bar in Downtown Allentown. Sports & Social opened its doors at the former Hamilton Kitchen & Bar location at the end of April 2022, and is a prime indoor and outdoor destination for great food, live music, fun games (think foosball, arcade games, skee-ball, pong and more) and broadcast sports. “It is just the start,” Cordish says, noting that he loves being a part of an advancing city with a small-town feeling. Their menu of highly curated food items is made completely from scratch, and the signature Crush Bar on the dog-friendly outdoor patio features a large selection of specialty crush drinks. No matter what type of sports fan you are, Cordish says there is truly something for everyone—and the 25-foot high-definition media wall as well as more than 30 HD TVs make cheering on whichever team you are rooting for seamlessly possible.
Professional fireworks displays will take place across the Lehigh Valley this upcoming holiday weekend. ArtsQuest in Bethlehem will host its annual celebration on July 4, and fireworks displays will be viewable in the Allentown area in two locations. Bethlehem’s free event will start at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the SteelStacks...
Steven A. Saslow, a Montgomery County native, is selling his home near the Pocono Mountains with a heated indoor Olympic-length pool for $3.5 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Saslow built the nearly 14,000-square-foot home in 1991. The CEO of Mail Tribune/Rosebud Media attended a summer camp...
It's a Lehigh Valley love story that's lasted for decades, and that is worth celebrating. Donald and Ruth Boyhunt just celebrated 71 years together. The Northampton County couple has two children and four grandchildren, and they had a party to get the celebration going. Their love story started back in...
ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Primo Hoagies has opened its first Schuylkill County location. The new restaurant held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday in the Coal Creek Plaza shopping center off of Route 61 in St. Clair. The new store, with 22 employees, gave away its Italian specialty sandwiches to...
"Just Before the Twilight" by Michael Filipiak.Image via Patricia Hutton Galleries. Love the beach but not the goopy suntan lotion? Or the increasingly expensive commute? Thanks to a seasonal exhibit at Patricia Hutton Galleries, sun-surf-sand views are much more convenient. Its Doylestown location is definitely closer to home than the 70 miles needed to get to Asbury Park, N.J., Bucks County’s nearest ocean view.
Easton, PA – June 28 2022 – Local history takes center stage as Easton Heritage Day returns to Easton, Pa. The annual festival, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 10 in Centre Square, will celebrate the fact that Easton was chosen as one of only three original spots where the Declaration of Independence was first read aloud in 1776.
BURGER KING RENOVATIONS PROGRESSING – After it temporarily closed several weeks ago, internal and external renovations continue at the Burger King restaurant at 1293 N. Charlotte St. in Upper Pottsgrove, across from the North End Shopping Center. A crew was seen outside in the sunshine Tuesday (June 28, 2022) afternoon as it worked on a stucco-like finish on its walls. Montgomery County property records indicate its owners are replacing drive-through equipment, and installing additional equipment as part of the work involving the roughly 4,100-square-foot building, for which a permit was filed in January. The structure was built in 1980, and has been the subject of earlier renovations. Its current upgrades follow reconstruction of the Pottstown area’s other Burger King restaurant, on East High Street, during 2019. Both restaurants are owned by Family Dining Inc.
Essentials Salon & Spa announced the closing of its Doylestown Shopping Center location, no later than Aug. 28. Essentials’ Warrington location, in the Valley Square Shopping Center, will remain open. “It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the permanent closure of Essentials Salon & Spa in Doylestown,”...
Mark Van Horn always knew he’d have a career in food service, and now his career has come full circle in his own restaurants in Montgomery and Chester Counties. “I’ve been in restaurant kitchens since I was a little kid. My father had a second job as a waiter at the infamous Newtown Squire and wore his tuxedo every weekend, Marks recalls. “Through my eyes and senses, it was an incredible place with the smells, the mere size of the place.”
The site of the Wedgwood Bed and Breakfast Inn has hosted numerous high-profile figures. One of the earliest was Gen. George Washington, who stayed nearby with the Continental Army prior to the historic river crossing into Trenton. But time-travelling through the present and into the future, another was Star Trek’s...
SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Ranch House restaurant near West Lawn, a Berks County staple that closed in April, will reopen under new owners, according to a Facebook post. Massimo Caloiero, owner of The PourHouse American Grille in Fleetwood, said in a Facebook post Monday that, “Now that it’s official: Lilli’s Ranch House coming soon! Stay tuned for updated progress.”
BOYERTOWN PA – Eight more opportunities, including this Thursday, remain for area residents to browse and buy fresh produce (at top), meat, dairy, and kitchen supplies during the year’s series of the Boyertown Evening Market, located in the parking lot of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, 85 S. Walnut St.
Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series on LGBTQ issues in the Lehigh Valley that coincides with Pride Month. Lehighvalleylive.com and a Lafayette College journalism class collaborated on the series, which was made possible through a Journalism for Underheard Stories grant from the University of Wisconsin and Cortico’s Local Voices Network. Read more about the series here.
READING, Pa. – As a new Alvernia University sign is unveiled — marking millions in the largest single donation the university has ever received — across the street, there's work being done, too. "Figured we'd make it look better, you know," said Mark Koles, who works at...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On the Lehigh-Berks County line, it's sour cherry-picking season for Scholl Orchards. Brothers Jake and Ben are third-generation farmers. Ben's 5-year-old Cotten may be the 4th. Their crop is sold at their Bethlehem market, Easton's Farmers Market, local restaurants like Bolete, and wholesale. The community's appetite feeds...
Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach.Image via iStock. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.
Levittown is a town in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, offering a variety of things to do, explore, dine, and drink. Levittown is an excellent place to get a sense of true American life and to join the tours and adventures that they organize. It is a beautiful tourist location with various...
Heidi and Miles Roux and their Khaki Campbell ducks.Image via Elizabeth Robertson at The Philadelphia Inquirer. The pandemic lock down brought the Roux family of Doylestown — dad Miles, mom Heidi, seven-year-old son Gus — to a dilemma: Either remain in their cramped condo or find a bigger nest elsewhere. They opted for the latter, according to Laura Hoover, who got the details’ ducks in a row for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Comments / 0