Just hours after reports surfaced that USC and UCLA were in discussions to join the Big Ten Conference, both schools made the move official Thursday. The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will compete in the Pac-12 for two more years before joining the Big Ten for the 2024-25 athletics season. The membership applications from the pair of Los Angeles schools were accepted unanimously by the Big Ten's chancellors and presidents Thursday afternoon, according to The Athletic.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO