Click here to read the full article. “Tom Swift” has been canceled by The CW after one season, Variety has confirmed. The news comes less than a month after the series, a spinoff of “Nancy Drew,” premiered on May 31. Sources close to the project tell Variety the decision came down to ratings, as the show failed to find an audience via linear TV or streaming. The five episodes of the series that have aired so far drew 0.1 ratings in the 18-49 demographic. The news also comes a little over a month after The CW canceled a sizable amount of their...

