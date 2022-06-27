ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Is arthritis making your life a misery? Try a workout... or a chat! Being active could help sufferers to combat crippling fatigue, study suggests

By Shaun Wooller
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Exercise and talking therapy could help thousands of patients with rheumatoid arthritis combat crippling fatigue, a study suggests.

Sufferers from other inflammatory diseases, such as lupus and axial spondylitis, could also benefit from the treatments, which should be part of routine care, experts say.

Around 800,000 people in the UK have these conditions and four in five of them live with fatigue every day.

This affects their ability to concentrate, go to work or live independently.

Researchers from the universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow examined how to cut fatigue among these patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLJZm_0gNnLSvO00
Researchers found that those who had talking therapy or exercise therapy for arthritis significantly reduced fatigue levels against those receiving usual care

They compared three types of care for 368 people with various inflammatory rheumatic diseases.

Participants were either given telephone-delivered physical activity programmes, cognitive behavioural therapy or they received usual care.

Those in the exercise group had five 45-minute, one-to-one sessions over 30 weeks while those who had talking therapy received an average of eight sessions over the same period. The usual care group were given an education booklet on fatigue.

Researchers found that those who had talking therapy or exercise therapy significantly reduced fatigue levels against those receiving usual care.

The benefits continued for six months following completion of the treatment, according to the study published in Lancet Rheumatology.

And those offered these interventions reported improved sleep, mental health and quality of life, compared with those who received usual care.

Wendy Booth, 57, from Pitmedden, Aberdeenshire, had to give up her job as a psychiatric nurse at Royal Cornhill Hospital, Aberdeen, after suffering from lupus and Sjogren’s syndrome.

She said: ‘The fatigue really affects what you can do. If I do some work in the garden one day, I know I’ll pay for it the next.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eggw_0gNnLSvO00
A pharmacist displays a box of tocilizumab, which is used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Those who had talking or exercise therapy significantly reduced fatigue levels against those receiving usual care, universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow said

Miss Booth, who undertook physical activity in the study, added: ‘The physio called me about once a fortnight and it really encouraged me. I feel like the study helped give me purpose. I joined a gym and I have a good instructor who understands my abilities and gives me modified exercises so I can carry on in the same class along with everyone else.

‘Mentally, I feel stronger and physically – my motto is “I want to keep what I’ve got”, rather than deteriorate.’

Professor Neil Basu, who led most of the research at the University of Aberdeen, but is now at the University of Glasgow, said: ‘Our study provides new evidence that some non-pharmacological interventions can be successfully and effectively delivered by non-specialist members of the clinical service.

‘It has been encouraging to see that the interventions have led to improvements for participants, even six months after the end of the treatment.’

Dr Neha Issar-Brown, director of research at the charity Versus Arthritis, said: ‘Fatigue and chronic pain go hand in hand.

‘But fatigue tends not to respond to medicines for these conditions, and often goes unrecognised by clinicians.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Group#Inflammatory Arthritis#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Lancet
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Dame Deborah James has died aged 40 after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.The cancer campaigner, who was awarded a damehood in May for her tireless efforts in raising awareness of the disease, passed away peacefully at her family home on Tuesday 28 June.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each...
CANCER
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Scientists found a simple sleep habit that literally cleans your brain

Scientists have discovered a simple sleep habit that can literally clean your brain at night. What exactly does that mean? Well, when you sleep on your side, scientists say it can help improve your glymphatic system. This system is responsible for cleaning “misfolded proteins” out of your brain. These proteins play a large part in the formation of motor neuron diseases.
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

450K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy