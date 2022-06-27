ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly makes contact with Man City as Blues prepare £50million Raheem Sterling transfer bid

By Martin Blackburn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFgOm_0gNnK9WH00

CHELSEA have made their opening move to land Raheem Sterling after new owner Todd Boehly made contact with Manchester City.

And the West London club are ready to back it up by slapping in a formal bid of around £50million in the next couple of days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MC79F_0gNnK9WH00
Man City's Raheem Sterling is rated top of the list for Chelsea strike targets Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzhSR_0gNnK9WH00
Gabriel Jesus is set to leave the Etihad but Sterling still wants out Credit: Getty

City were willing to offer Sterling, 27, a new contract to replace his current deal which has less than 12 months to run.

But the England man is believed to be concerned about the game time he will get at the Etihad next season.

And rather than wait to leave as a free agent in summer 2023, he is keen to get more regular first team football now, particularly with the World Cup looming.

Although Gabriel Jesus is poised to leave, City boss Pep Guardiola has added two forwards to his squad in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJndE_0gNnK9WH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47F0RS_0gNnK9WH00

Plus Sterling did not start key matches against Real Madrid or the Prem title decider against Aston Villa.

Relations between Sterling and his boss at the Etihad became strained in spring 2021 in the weeks after a derby defeat to Manchester United.

The pair made up in the autumn and he went on to play a key role in a fourth Prem title in five years for City.

Yet he has not had the assurances we was looking for to convince him to commit his long-term future to his current club.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

City will be looking for more than the £45m they have accepted from Arsenal for Jesus – a move which is on the brink of being finalised.

However Guardiola has always said he will not keep players who want to leave against their will.

And the Etihad hierarchy are unlikely to keep him against his will if their valuation of the forward is met – particularly as they face losing him for nothing next season.

Sterling, who joined from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015 and has scored 131 goals in 339 games - winning four Prem titles and five domestic cups.

If Chelsea do land their man, they could soon follow it up by bidding for Everton forward Richarlison.

Tottenham are monitoring the former Watford ace but Blues stars are hoping the Brazilian will opt for a switch to Stamford Bridge instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TctuW_0gNnK9WH00
Raheem Sterling is more of a regular starter with England than Man City Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Gabriel Jesus
SPORTbible

Manchester City Defender OPEN To The Idea Of Chelsea Transfer This Summer

After a nightmarish debut campaign for Manchester City riddled with injuries, Nathan Ake certainly redeemed himself by playing a key role during his sophomore season. Despite sitting behind the likes of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones in the central defensive pecking order, the Dutchman’s handy versatility meant his services were often called into question.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Revealed: Former Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane's Salary At Bayern Munich

The Senegalese made his expected switch to the Bundesliga club last week, signing a three-year contract. After two failed bids, Bayern eventually agreed on a deal with Liverpool for a fee that could rise to £35million including add-ons. According to BILD, the 30-year-old, who had just one year left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Former Manchester United And Arsenal Target Richarlison Signs For Tottenham

Everton striker Richarlison is set to complete a move to Tottenham after previous links to both Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano. United and Arsenal had both looked at Richarlison as a possible striker target however both clubs have missed out to Spurs who have reached an agreement to sign the striker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by transfer to this Premier League club

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea this summer. While Ronaldo enjoyed a successful campaign back at Manchester United from an individual perspective, there’s no denying that the Red Devils fell miserably short of expectations. As a result, Man United will NOT be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
550K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy