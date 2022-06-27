ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Emmanuel Dankwa Gets Close Look at Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago

Syracuse football hosted 2023 Wayne (NJ) Hills linebacker Emmanuel Dankwa for an official visit over the weekend.

"Going into the visit, there was lots of activity," Dankwa said. "The organization was really good. I really love the Sheraton room, how everything was laid out and the snacks. I liked going to the events like Apex. Everything like that. The pictures too, I loved that. It made everything good with the chair and everything else. It was really nice."

Going into the visit, Dankwa did not hold an offer from Syracuse despite some impressive performances at the Monmouth and Wagner camps. That changed on the visit, however, as he picked up a scholarship opportunity before heading home.

"When they offered, it was when I was getting ready to leave," Dankwa said. "Coach Babers, coach Monroe, coach White all sat down with me and my family. They discussed how they loved my tape and everything. I wasn't really surprised but it did give me a little bit of a shock with how it felt. I really appreciated the way they offered."

The 6-2, 220 pound backer was able to spend time with current players on the trip.

"My player host was Marlowe (Wax)," Dankwa said. "He's number two on the field. He was really down to earth guy. I was able to relate with him on some things but not all things being that he's from Baltimore. He plays like me in high school even with the fact that he is like 30 pounds heavier than me. I can see where he's coming from, where his ideals were at."

In addition, Dankwa bonded with the Orange coaching staff.

"I spent the most time with coach White," Dankwa said. "Being the fact that he was one of the reasons I was able to get to the official visit. He sees my potential on how I can grow as a player moving onto my senior season. He really can see what I can do, he's seen all my tape and he gave me some pointers to take into my senior season. I really responded to him. He's a really good coach."

After the visit, Dankwa remains high on Syracuse as a potential option. He is not rushing anything, however, and plans to take his time evaluating his options moving forward.

"Syracuse right now is probably one of the bigger offers that I have being that it's a power five school," Dankwa said. "For me, I need to wait back a bit and see what I want to do. I still don't really know where I want to be academically and where I want to be. During the dead period, I'm going to get away from all the recruiting. I am looking forward to practicing back with my team and getting better. Especially with what coach White told me."

Dankwa currently has no timeframe for a decision.

