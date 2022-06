Have your voice ready for the Independence Day Hamilton Sing-Along. Presented by NonStop Broadway and Hard Rock Café, the event invites guests to belt out tunes from the hit show about America’s Founding Fathers. If you are more of an observer, you can watch your friends or family put on a special show. Something like this only comes around once a year, so make sure you bring your entire crew. 7 -10 p.m. 230 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. $5, $10 to sing. facebook.com/NonStopBroadway.

