The City of Ithaca is a foodie paradise with its embrace of diversity and proximity to local sources of food creating a dynamic array of options. There are more than 50 restaurants – nearly all of them local – grouped in or around The Commons alone, and plenty of others in the surrounding areas of the city. The area is known for its farm-to-table offerings, benefitting from the area’s surrounding farms and a community that appreciates unique and hand-crafted good.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO