The Habit Burger Grill Working on First South County Location

By Jeannine Boisse
 3 days ago

The Habit Burger Grill is headed south to plan their latest location of the fast-casual burger joint. According to construction plans submitted to the city of Chula Vista , The Habit will remodel a 2,825 square foot space in Bonita Point Plaza for their new restaurant complete with a drive-thru window.

The Habit currently operates ten locations in San Diego, primarily located in Central San Diego and East County. This will be their first location in South San Diego.

Headquartered in Orange County, The Habit Burger Grill originated in Santa Barbara and is now a subsidiary of Yum! Brands. The company has grown to over 325 locations nationwide.

Known for their char-grilled burgers cooked over an open flame, The Habit also serves up specialty sandwiches, salads, fries, and shakes. Popular menu items include the Charburger with cheese, their original burger chargrilled and served with caramelized onions, or the Santa Barbara Char with two beef patties loaded between grilled sourdough bread.

No confirmation yet as to when South County residents can drive up to grab an Original Charburger. To find all the nearest locations of The Habit Burger Grill, visit the Website .



