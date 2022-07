A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27. The man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bison charged the group. Family members did not leave the area, and the bull continued to charge, goring the man who suffered an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

